Court dismisses application by judge on Supreme Court appointment

The High Court in Blantyre has dismissed an application by High Court judge Michael Mtambo who took President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the Judicial Service Commission for failing to appoint him as Supreme Court judges.

Judge Mike Tembo dismissed the application by fellow Judge Michael Mtambo on Friday.

Mtambo, in his application, faulted who sued President Chakwera and Judicial Service Commission for omitting him in the appointment of Justices of the Supreme of Appeal.

Mtambo argued that he was left out because the appointing authorities wanted to balance the appointees in terms of age, sex and regions of origin, which he said was unconstitutional and a departure from the normal practice.

But in his judgement dated July 15, 2022, Judge Mike Tembo said the application is based on unsubstantiated claims of existing practices and facts.

