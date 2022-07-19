Chakwera is too busy to resign, fixing the DPP mess, says Kazako

Minister of Information and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says President Dr Lazarus Chakwera cannot resign because he is too busy fixing the country messed up by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) when the party was in power.

Former President Peter Mutharika and some of his DPP officials on Sunday told President Chakwera to resign, saying he has failed to rule the country.

But Kazako said this country is in a mess because of the DPP which looted and plundered public resources when the party was in power.

“President Dr Chakwera’s fixing the country cannot be done within a year or two. The damage which the DPP did to the country is huge,” said Kazako.

Some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express displeasure and shock that the DPP is pushing the blame on the country’s poor status of the economy to President Dr Chakwera and his administration when countries all over the world, including powerful economies are facing unprecedented rise in cost of living due to covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

DPP also demanded that ACB releases all the names involved in the Sattar Saga.

Charles Mhango, DPP’s Director of Legal affairs says Chakwera promised to trim Presidential Powers which included removing immunity from sitting Presidents.

He says, President Chakwera even agreed with his Vice Saulos Chilima on the same when they were going into an alliance. Mhango says, Chakwera should take off the immunity.

But Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said ministry of Justice was drafting the relevant bills so that they be discussed at cabinet level before asking Malawians to have their input then subsequently bringing them into the 193 strong House.