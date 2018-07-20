Court finds DPP’s Mzomera with case to answer: Obtaining money using corrupt means

Mzimba Magistrate Court has found outspoken lawmaker for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) for Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira with a case to answer for allegedly obtaining money using corrupt means.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which arrested Mzomera Ngwira in January this year confirmed that the legislator taken to Mzimba Magistrates Court where he was charged with two counts of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

“He was found with a case to answer on both counts on 19th July, 2018.The case will go to Court for defence on a date to be advised,” a statement signed by ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, made available to Nyasa Times said.

Ndala said on September 7, 2010, the graft-busting body received an allegation that Ngwira presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under Local Development Fund (LDF) under M’mbelwa District Council.

According to Ndala, ACB conducted investigations into the matter and established that Ngwira “used influence to award a contract to Mr. Paul Louis Mtonga and advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn. He later indicated K650, 000 on the withdraw form.”

Ngwira is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 27 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) in that he used his influence as Member of Parliament to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the LDF programme to Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba which was supposed to be done by the Project Management Committee.

Ndala further said, Ngwira is also suspected to have committed an offence under Section 271 (2) (e) of the Penal Code in that he on August 2, 2010 at new Building Society (NBS) branch in Mzimba, converted for his own use, money amounting to K650, 000 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project under the LDF programme.

In another development, Ngwira also risks losing his seat after being declared bankrupt by High Court in Lilongwe for failing to settle a $75,000,00( about K55 million) debt plus accrued interests.

The court made its determination on May 3rd 2018 after Ngwira failed to pay the debt by 25th of May 2018.

Ngwira purchased 4 Pick-up trucks from a motor vehicle dealer TATA Zambia Limited (Malawi Branch) in 2013 valued at $75,222.06,

