Court finds Malawi male nurse with case to answer for sex assault on pregnant woman

A magistrate court in Mulanje has found a male nurse in the district with a case to answer on allegations that he raped a pregnant woman at a health facility on pretext that he wanted to enhance baby delivery.

Magistrate Smart Maluwasa said Arthur Chiukira should stand full trial to answer the charge of rape after he allegedly forced himself on a pregnant woman at Chinyama Health Centre in the district.

“Based on the evidence provided by the prosecution, I find you with a case to answer,” said Maluwasa to Chiukira who is currently on bail pending court verdict on the matter.

The ministry of Health has also suspended the suspected male nurse over the sexual harassement allegations.

The state said it has lined up three witnesses to testify against Chiukira, including the alleged victim.

Chiukira was arrested on February 11 after the alleged victim’s husband went to the health centre to beat up the nurse after the woman told him on her ordeal at the health facility.

Another male nurse is also answering a rape case in Dowa after he allegedly romped, without consent, a pregnant woman when he told her to lie on a bed for medical tests but instead sexually abused her in a room at Dowa District

Hospital.

Ministry of Health has now issued a directive that medical tests and examination should be done in the presence of other people, not a nurse and patient alone.

