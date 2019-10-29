Court finds Uladi Mussa with case to answer on passportgate

The High Court in Lilongwe has found a powerful ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president Uladi Mussa with a case to answer on suspected dubious and erroneous awarding of Malawian passports to foreigners.

The case has also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister in four successive administrations, travel ban to the US.

In a statement, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) publicist Egritta Ndala says the court found Mussa with a case to answer on October 21 2019 along with David Kwanjana, Pascal Rwasa, Peter Katasha and Esili Kubwimana.

The five suspects in the passportgate case are expected to appear before the court from November 25 to 27, 2019 for the trial.

Mussa, former minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security minister and Kwanjana, former senior assistant chief Immigrations officer now regional Immigration officer for the centre were arrested on March 6, 2017 and charged with neglect of official duties.

Mussa was fired as presidential aide but remains the vice president for the ruling DPP for the centre.

“The ACB instituted investigations and established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible,” Ndala said in a statement amde available to Nyasa Times

She said on February 28 2017, the ACB arrested Katasha (a Malawian national) for presenting false information that he was related to some foreign nationals, who were applying for Malawi citizenship.

“He was charged with uttering a false document contrary to Section 121 as read with Section 360 of the Penal Code.”

Mussa was arrested on March 6 2017, together with Kwanjana, (former Senior Assistant Chief Immigrations Officer) now Regional Immigration Officer Center.

Theywere charged with one count of neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Rwasa, (Burundian national) was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.

While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

