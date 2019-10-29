Clinical officer faces trial for issuing fake medical report to cashgate suspect

Lilongwe magistrates’ court has found a clinical officer with a case to answer for allegedly issuing a fake medical report to a cashgate suspect.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) public relations officer Egritta Ndala said the court found Charles Phiri, a senior clinical officer at Kamuzu central hospital with a case to answer.

The ruling was made on October 21 2019.

Phiri is suspected to have issued the fake medical report to Philbert Mkandawire to enable him obtain an adjournment in the cashgate case he is answering at the court.

Mkandawire goes back to the court on November 14 2019 for defence.

Malawi lost almost K30 billion in the infamous cashgate, the plunder of public money at Capital Hill, the seat of government by civil servants who connived with some businessmen and other people.

