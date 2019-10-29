Lilongwe community in battle running over learner’s death

October 29, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are patrolling Area 25 after a night of running battles of local communities following the stabbing to death of a learner by his friend.

Malawi police patrolling the area

A Standard 7 boy allegedly knifed to death a 15-year-old Standard 8 learner although the motive behind the killing is yet to be established.

In revenge attacks, at least four houses have been destroyed as well as other property in the fracas that has left two people injured.

The houses are completely demolished.

Meanwhile, the suspected killer boy and his family have fled to safety and their whereabouts is not known.

Calm returned to the area this morning because of the high presence of patrolling police officers although tension remains high.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
Sam PhiricentNamalilaAPM akundiyamwa shaft 🍆👅Big Papa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
joseph
Guest
joseph

AMALAWI TIPEPHERE WHO DEVIL IS WE DONT KNOW REST WE ARE ALL DEVILS.LET US PRAY THAT SOMETHING BAD SHOULDNOT HAPPEN TO OUR NATION.MEN OF GOD PRAY HARD AND FAST FOR THE NATION EVERYWHERE BAD NEWS.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA
Guest
PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA

EYAAAAAAA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Lilongwe ikulamulidwa ndi satanic chakwera ndi chilima ndi mtAmbo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chule
Guest
Chule

But where is the country heading to ????????

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
najere
Guest
najere

That is what happens when political leaders like Chakwera incite violence.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Godfearing Person
Guest
Godfearing Person

Chakwela fallen man of God evil spirits at work. Mtambo is now safe but Chakwela evil spirits will remain until you repent. You can not cheat God. If you want to be safe just declare yourself just like Mtambo that you belong to the devil.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
concerned citizen
Guest
concerned citizen

sizikugwirizana ndi ndale malume

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Big Papa
Guest
Big Papa

zikugwirizana lingalira mozama uzindikirano choona

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Namalila
Guest
Namalila

Koma chiyambi chake ndi chani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Satana wankulu walankhula akatero

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
APM akundiyamwa shaft 🍆👅
Guest
APM akundiyamwa shaft 🍆👅

God-fearing dog- you’re very stupid

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cent
Guest
cent

sizikugwirizana ndi pangono pomwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sam Phiri
Guest
Sam Phiri

You stupid ignorant person. What has Chakwera got to do with this. Stop posting false opinions ie. “DO NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS AGAINST YOUR NEIGHBOR”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago