Lilongwe community in battle running over learner’s death
Malawi Police in Lilongwe are patrolling Area 25 after a night of running battles of local communities following the stabbing to death of a learner by his friend.
A Standard 7 boy allegedly knifed to death a 15-year-old Standard 8 learner although the motive behind the killing is yet to be established.
In revenge attacks, at least four houses have been destroyed as well as other property in the fracas that has left two people injured.
The houses are completely demolished.
Meanwhile, the suspected killer boy and his family have fled to safety and their whereabouts is not known.
Calm returned to the area this morning because of the high presence of patrolling police officers although tension remains high.
