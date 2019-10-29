Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle goes back to court

A rival to the newly installed paramount chief Chikulamayembe has gone to the High Court to seek the nullification of the new chief.

Joseph Bongololo Gondwe says the Minister of Local government and Rural Development Ben Phiri erroneously installed Mtima Gondwe as the new paramount chief.

Phiri installed Mtima Gongwe at a ceremony which was shrouded in secrecy away from the Chikulamayembe headquarters sparking a wave of violence which led to the destruction of some buildings at the chief’s headquarters in Rumphi.

Mtima Gondwe said he was the rightful heir to the throne.

He said Bongololo Gondwe was just wasting his time to go to court over the matter.