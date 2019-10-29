Authorities close down Lunzu Secondary School after students riots

Education authorities have closed down Lunzu secondary school after rioting students burnt the school hall and another room.

Reports say the students were rioting against diet at the school.

Other reports indicate that there were differences between Form 4 and Form 2 students.

The head teacher of the school refused to comment on the matter.

In Machinga, students are demonstrating against the closure of Anglican run M’manga primary school and secondary school following disagreements between the church and Muslims over hijab.

Ministry of Education officials ordered the closure on Tuesday following stalemate in talks over the issue as the school insists girls should not put on the Muslim gear during classes, a demand rejected by Muslim parents.

The government officials said the closure of the school would enable for the talks to resume.

