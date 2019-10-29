Authorities close down Lunzu Secondary School after students riots

October 29, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Education authorities have closed down Lunzu secondary school after rioting students burnt the school hall and another room.

Students going back home

Reports say the students were rioting against diet at the school.

Other reports indicate that there were differences between Form 4 and Form 2 students.

The head teacher of the school refused to comment on the matter.

In Machinga, students are demonstrating against the closure of Anglican run M’manga primary school and secondary school following disagreements between the church and Muslims over hijab.

Ministry of Education officials ordered the closure on Tuesday following stalemate in talks over the issue as the school insists girls should not put on the Muslim gear during classes, a demand rejected by Muslim parents.

The government officials said the closure of the school would enable for the talks to resume.

Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan

Malawi wa lero. Kumvetsa chisoni

5 hours ago
PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA
PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA

GOD IS ANGRY NO DOUBT ABOUT IT

6 hours ago
joseph
joseph

AMALAWI TIYENI TIPEMPHERERE DZIKOLI LAGWIDWA NDI CHIWANDA MWINA CHINACHAKE CHOOPSA CHIKUBWERA TIKAPANDA KUIKA MULUNGU PATSOGOLO ZITIVUTA.MWINA ENA ANTHU AKAMATI ZINTHU SIZILIBWINO TIMATSUTSA KOMA PANO PALIBE ANGATSUTSE ZINTHU SIZILIBWINO TIYENI TIPEPHERE KOLIMBA CHONDE.

7 hours ago
Mkanda
Mkanda

Is this at the instigation of Chewas? Others have myopically commented on skirmishes in Lilongwe be a result of chewa cultural caricature. Let those who just spew vitriol, no all chewas practice gulewamkulu.

8 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Agenda Setting Theory

State of lawlessness is alarming

8 hours ago
Alfred Minjo
Alfred Minjo

Too much so called democracy! These are the consequences!

4 hours ago