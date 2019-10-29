All systems go for Sand Music Festival

All is set for this year’s Sand Music Festival as international artists are expected to star jetting into the country on Wednesday with the main headliner King Sounds to be in the country on Thursday, according to Impakt Events Communications Manager Ras Ray Harawa

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Ras Harawa also said over 80 percent of advance tickets have already been sold in various selling points country wide.

The event will take place at Kabumba Hotel in Salima from November 1 to 3.

“Local artists are ready for Sandfest while international artists will start jetting in on Wednesday,” he said emphasizing that the team is through with preparations such that the stage, music and lighting equipments are ready.

He also disclosed that there will be maximum security as well as safety.

We are expecting people from all walks of life including journalists, Rastafari brothers and sisters, Sandfest team members and others will welcome King Sounds at KIA on thursday afternoon.

This year’s Sand Music Festival headline acts will offer music for all age groups, organisers have said.

Impakt Events director Lucius Banda told the media that this year they have chosen King Sounds from Jamaica to cater for the mature audience and reggae music lovers.

Vee Mampeezy and B1 who are currently enjoying attention in Malawi due to their hit songs Dumelana and Kwa George, respectively have also been lined up to cater for the youth and women.

Real name, Roy Livingstone Plummer, King Sounds has a musical career stretching to 50 years and is best known for his 1995 album ‘Reward’ which contained hit songs such as ‘My Pilot’ and ‘Greetings’.

The Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

Since its inception nine years ago, the Sand Music Festival has grown in visitor numbers and now counts as the largest event of its kind in Malawi.

Other artists to perform at the two-day event include Black Missionaries Band, Wailing Brothers, Piksy, Atoht Manje, Anthony Makondetsa, Nepman, Skeffa Chimoto, Sam Smack, Kell Kay, Lulu and Janta.

Last year, Sand Music Festival was headlined by Kenyatta Hill.

