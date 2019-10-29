MEC postpones Lilongwe south by-election as MCP, DPP clash

October 29, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 18 Comments

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has postponed the Lilongwe south constituency by-election slated for November 5 due to what officials say rising incidents of pre-poll violence.

Alfandika: by-election postponed

MEC’s chief elections officer Sam Alufandika however says the local government by-election will still go ahead on November 5.

In a letter, Alufandika says at a meeting today (Tuesday), the commission was concerned with the growing insecurity and threats to MEC commissioners and staff deployed to work in the constituency and supporters of various political parties as well as candidates.

“The commission has, therefore resolved to postpone the by-election in Lilongwe south constituency until further notice.

“This is to safeguard life and property of the people of the constituency and also MEC,” says the letter.

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is engaged in running battles with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the battle for the parliamentary seat turned ugly.

UTM withdrew from the parliamentary race in the area owing to the credibility of MEC following the highly disputed May 21 elections whose results the party and the MCP are contesting in court.

Alufandika says the commission will engage the leadership of contesting candidates and be monitoring the situation on the ground.

“The commission has tried to quell the situation through convening multiparty liaison committee meeting on October 25, 2019 after complaints of intimidation and violence had been filed.

“During the meeting, all leaders pledged to stick to the code of conduct for political parties and candidates or risk disqualification. However, the situation has not improved,” says the letter.

The letter says on October 27, the commission received reports from various stakeholders that some people were assaulted and their houses and property burnt and looted.

He said the matter is now being handled by the police. 

Mwe'ene
Guest
Mwe'ene

MCP continuing with their thuggery, part of their DNA makeup basi, since their Kamuzu days.
And, successor oChakwera continues to damage the Party beyond repair. Hopeless Party iyi.
Koma abale inu eh, I thought the Center, like the whole country, belongs to all Malawians regardless of tribe or political affiliation?

2 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

and again this girlie face man alufandika ,anothiler bought product ,after the whole preaching from this pitala whore yu come today in the name of which verse or psalm??? idiot herod

3 hours ago
Duncan
Guest
Duncan

Shame on you outgoing MEC Chair and Commissioners. Those are the fruits of arrogance and stubbornness. You were freely advised to wait until it is well.

4 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

AMEC KUSAMVA…..AMVA NKHWANGWA YILI M’MUTU…..ZITSIRU ZOMWA MADZI OMETERA NDEVU…….

5 hours ago
Tariq
Guest
Tariq

what did you expect. ref wogulidwa samaimbila mpira anthu akamutulukila.

7 hours ago
Big
Guest
Big

Apa zoonetsa kuti Jane Ansah ndi wa DPP . Nthawi yomwe kunali ma by-election ku thyolo otsatila chipani cha MCP amamenyedwa tsiku ndi tsiku koma Jane Asah sanayimitse zisankho chifukwa amadziwa kuti ndi kwa dpp pano akudziwa kuti uko ndi kwa mcp akuyimitsa chisakho,

8 hours ago
abgoni apaphata
Guest
abgoni apaphata

Timadabwatu ife. How on earth did they expect this to happen. Jane Ansah you will never again preside over an election in Malawi ukumva?

8 hours ago
Gugu
Guest
Gugu

Actually no elections until 2024 because election monitors can’t be guaranteed security. Guys lets not shoot ourselves in the foot. This is exactly how Kenyatta won the rerun.

3 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

I very much wish these idiots were among those assaulted for them to appreciate the reasons behind what some of us said already that the by-election should be halted……………………………………………! Kusamva ngati dzi anthu zothena a galu!!

8 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

It’s cold out there. Law of power: keep it at all cost.

8 hours ago
joseph
Guest
joseph

Muphetsa anthu chibwana bwanji kunja sikulibwino mukukhala ngati sending amalawi ungamati anthu azikavota ku Lilongwe.MEC take your senses we are all Malawians.Its time to build not destroying.

8 hours ago