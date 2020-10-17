Court fines killer driver K390 000 over teenager’s death

First Grade Magistrate Court in Chikwawa has sentenced a driver to pay a fine of K390, 000.00 for causing death due to reckless driving in the district.

The driver is Nelson Kavalo aged 22.

Southern Region Prosecution Officer, Superintendent Prescott Mwayiulipo told the court that on September 27, 2020 at around 7:00 am at Kajawo Village along Blantyre to Chikwawa, Kavalo was driving a Mazda pick up registration number CK 5434.

“He was driving in a manner of recklessness and consequently caused the death of Jimmy Matiki,” he told the court.

Superintendent Mwayiulipo told the court that the accused committed offences which include causing death, failing to report an accident to Police and contravening to Road Traffic Permit by carrying unauthorized passengers.

Kavalo pleaded guilty to all offences levelled against him.

In submission, the Prosecutor told the court to consider sentencing the accused by saying that the deceased was at the reproductive age.

“He could have contributed towards the development of this country,” he said.

Mwayiulipo said that negligence of the drivers on the roads is promoting accidents and the deceased was a breadwinner.

In mitigation, Kavalo pleaded with the court for leniency saying that he is the first offender and a University student.

“My parents assisted on the funeral of the deceased by providing all the necessities,” he said.

First Grade Magistrate, Gladsone Chilundu ordered Kavalo to pay a fine of K390, 000 in default to serve 12 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL).

He has since paid the fine.

Kavalo comes from Chikhambi in the area of Chief Kasisi in Chikwawa district.

