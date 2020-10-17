Global Health Corps alumni donate PPE to Mlodza Primary School

Continuing with the desire to impact and touch lives of the youth, Global Health Corps Alumni has joined the global force in the fight against Coronavirus by donating Personal protective Equipment (PPE) at Mlodza Primary School in Lilongwe.

Among others they donated reusable face masks, Hand Sanitizers, Hand washing buckets, soap and disinfectants for fumigation worth over K800, 000.

Speaking during the donation on Wednesday, Global Health Corps Senior Country Director Symon Simkoko said they made a donation to support government effort in ensuring that both learners and teachers are Covid 19 free as schools are reopening.

“We want to ensure that learners and teachers at Mlodza primary school are in a safe environment, free from Covid-19,”he said

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama thanked the organization for the donation saying the fight against the virus pandemic needs collective efforts and further said government is still committed in ensuring that corona virus cases are still going down until they get to zero.

Mlodza Primary School Head Teacher Tonnie Kapunda expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying the spread of corona virus needs to be contained by all means and further appealed for more support on the same saying the school has over 5000 learners and they don’t have adequate sanitary equipment.

Recently, the Alumni Community also took the Covid-19 Prevention Response to Communities around Bunda area in Lilongwe District based on their belief that Health is a Human Right. Their initiative was inspired by the need to sensitive communities on the pandemic and was aimed at addressing stigma associated with Covid-19, which result from lack of information on the pandemic in the communities.

During the function, registered Nurse Martha Mwale sensitized the community on the pandemic and then they also made a donation 6 hand washing facilities, packs of hand sanitizers, liquid soap among others to the communities through their leaders.

The beneficiaries are Traditional Authority Chiseka, Senior Group Village Headman Mkwinda, Village Headman Chalemera, Village Headman Njolo, Village Headman Chakwera and Village Headman Matola.

In his remark, Village Headman Chalemera thanked Global Health Corps for taking such an initiative to the grass root communities.

“Problems start here in the community but we have not received much information on this pandemic, we as leaders, we meet our people each day in various places including funerals, chief meetings, Social gatherings and even when we are presiding over some villages’ cases, we have people in our places. These hand washing facilities will really help us to ensure that when people gather, there able to wash their hands to avoid this Coronavirus,” he said

The representative of Global Health Corps Alumnus Mphatso Bokosi was grateful on the response she received from community leaders and emphasized that the fight against the pandemic is for everyone.

Global Health Corps (GHC) is a leadership development organization focused on recruiting and training the next generation of leaders in health equity and social justice. GHC is building a global community of diverse young leaders changing the face of global health and fellows work with high-impact health organizations in yearlong paid positions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares