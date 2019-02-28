Court issues arrest warrant for MP Kalindo over audio containing allegations on Malawi albino syndicate

Malawi Police have obtained a warrant of arrest for Member of Parliament and UTM Party’s youth director Bon Kalindo over the production of an audio clip which implicates President Peter Mutharika and his aide Dr Hertherwick Ntaba in the albino body parts business.

Police got the warrant of arrest from the Zomba Magistrate Court signed by Principal Resident Magistrate Mzondi Mvula.

The audio clip which has gone viral on social media was recorded and shared by suspects who were arrested and are currently in Malawi Prisons.

The suspect implicates Mutharika and Ntaba in the operation of albino body parts business in the country which has recorded almost 10 incidents of abductions and killing of people with albinism since the start of 2014.

“It is true that Magistrate Mvula issued a fresh warrant of arrest for Bon Kalindo and they want to charge him using the Electronic Transactions Act over the audio clip circulating on social media,” said Judiciary spokeswoman Agnes Patemba .

She told a local radio that the issue is in connection with the audio clips circulating on social media over the killings of persons with albinism.

Kalindo is also facing another case of insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

He has another case on disorderly conduct at Balaka Police Station contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act.

Nyasa Times understands police will make more arrests on the audio clips matter.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since written President Mutharika to clear his name on the matter.

In a letter addressed to Mutharika dated February 27 2019, copied to the Chief Justice, Speaker of the National assembly and the Inspector General of Police, HRDC says there has been a lukewarm reaction to the killings of persons with albinism which gives credence to suggestions that the State was involved in the killings.

Governance and rights activist Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that the audio clips circulation on social media are “serious allegations”

This is a developing story and Nyasa Times will be giving you updates as this story unfolds.

