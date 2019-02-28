Embattled Lukau hides as Prophet Mboro comfrots ‘resurrection’ pastor to ‘stop lying in the name of God’

Spiritual leader Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Prophet Mboro by adoring followers of the Incredible Happenings Church, has lashed out at pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries in South African not to “ fool people” and “ttop lying in the name of God.”

Mboro confronted Lukau at Alleluia Ministries in Sandton for “bringing Christianity into disrepute” by staging an event in which he appeared to be raising a man in a coffin from the dead.

“This miracle is a fraud and if it’s not, they must bring proof. Let’s talk about it as men of God. That man never died. God will heal people when he wants, in any way he wants. Let’s not fake things,” bellowed Mboro.

Lukau, however, was nowhere to be seen but his members of Alleluia Ministries were inside the church, watching Mboro through the window.

The video of Lukau bringing the “dead” man back to life during a church service on Sunday went viral on social media.

In the video, a woman, who claims to be the man’s landlord, tells the pastor that the man got sick and started coughing on Friday. He was taken to hospital, where he apparently died in her arms.

The pastor lays his hands on the man and begins to pray. A few seconds later, the man sits up in the coffin with his mouth and eyes wide open.

Kings and Queens Funeral Parlour, whose branded vehicle was used, denied any knowledge of the deceased or selling the coffin to the church. The company threatened to take legal action against Lukau.

Meanwhile, Alleluia Ministries said in a statement on Wednesday that Lukau did not claim to have brought a dead man back to life.

The church claimed to be the victim of an “unwarranted and sustained attack” fuelled by bias, speculation and “a blatant” refusal to accept “certain irrefutable facts”.

Mboro later proceeded to the Sandton police station, saying that he intended opening criminal and fraud charges against Lukau.

