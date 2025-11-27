Court Issues Warrant to Search Chakwera’s Home Over Alleged Illegal Possession of State Security Dogs

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has issued a search warrant authorising Malawi Police to search the residence of former President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera over allegations that he is unlawfully keeping four State-owned security dogs.

According to an affidavit sworn by Superintendent Charles Maseko Phiri of the Criminal Investigations Department—which this publication has seen—authorities received reports on 24 November 2025 alleging that Dr. Chakwera is in possession of one Dutch Shepherd and three Malinois dogs believed to have been procured by the Government of Malawi in 2024 for presidential protection duties.

The affidavit argues that the dogs, normally deployed at State House and other presidential security installations, were allegedly moved into Dr. Chakwera’s custody without approval. Police claim this amounts to illegal possession of State property and poses a potential security risk to the incumbent Head of State.

The search warrant empowers law enforcement officers to enter Dr. Chakwera’s Area 10 residence and seize the animals if found, with the seized items to be presented before the court for further action.

This development comes amid heightened political tension following widespread social media reports on Monday suggesting that heavily armed police officers had stormed the former President’s residence. The reports triggered public outrage and prompted Members of Parliament to stage a walkout from committee-stage budget review proceedings in protest.

As of yesterday afternoon, neither Dr. Chakwera nor his office had released an official statement regarding the matter. Police maintain that the search will go ahead “in the interest of justice and national security.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

