Court jails 5 robbers to 14-years jail each

Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced five people each to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

The court heard through State Prosecutor, Inspector Helix Kamkweche that between the night of 3 and 4 April, 2019 the convicts attacked and robbed a businessman of K850,000 and a Huawei smart phone valued at K95,000.

During the court proceedings, the five pleaded not guilty, and the state paraded three witnesses who testified against them.

Kamkweche prayed to the court: “My Lord, it would be better if you gave stiffer custodial sentences to these people since their acts bring fear to the society and convicting them would be a relief to the victims.”

In his judgment, the First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chilundu ordered the five to serve 14 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

The convicts are Brandy Petrol, 24, and Chrissy Simbi, 30 both from Sekeni village, Isaac Chazika, 33, from Chapepa Village, all under Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa, Dzinenani Chiwaula, 29, of Magombo village Traditional Authority (T/A) Likoswe in Chiladzulu and Aubrey Manesa, 40, of Chindoko village, T/A Ngabu in Chikwawa.

