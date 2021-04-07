Court jails  Gomani for motor vehicle theft from murder victim Lucy Kadzamira

Lilongwe principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba on Wednesday sentenced Arafat Gomani, 22,  to seven years imprisonment for stealing a motor vehicle from a deceased Lucy Kadzamira, whom he is also accused of killing.

Convicted Gomani being taken to prison to start serving his sentence
Viva Nyimba with police prosecutor outside court

Gomani was accused that on October 15  2020  at Area 47 in Lilongwe stole a motor vehicle registration Number DZ 4606 , Mazda Demio valued at K2, 500 000  belonging to Kadzamira.

He pleaded not guilty, but state prosecutor Cecilia Zangazanga paraded four  witnesses to testify on the case.

Nyimba said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted Gomani.

He agreed with the prosecutors for custodial sentencing saying the case was too serious in nature and the owner of the vehicle lost life.

“I therefore commit you for custodial sentence  of 7 years ,” ruled Nyimba.

The convict is awaiting murder case at the High Court.

