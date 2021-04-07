Mzuzu MP launches K3.7m Lunyangwa bridge 

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu Central, Bennex Mwamlima, the Lunyangwa Site Bridge connecting Zolozolo, Chiputula and Ching’ambo townships as a basic need for the communities which will go a long way connecting them.

The K3.7 million bridge has been constructed with funds from the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).

Speaking after the launch, Mwamlima said there is development progress in the area because of good working relationship he enjoys from councillors, city council and community at large.

“I am in good terms with all 15 councillors regardless of their political affiliation. This is the sign that we don’t eat politics but to help people to achieve basic developments,” he said.

He said absence of bridge on the site threatened lives of communities adding a child almost got swept away by water.

Senior block leader for Chiputula Ward, Jane Chanya, said patients used to travel long distance to Mzuzu Central Hospital due to absence of the bridge.

Councillor for Chiputula Ward, Hiwett Mkandawire, said people in the area have suffered for five years without a bridge that serves as a short cut to many townships.

He said the bridge will also promote education among primary school learners which came to stand still during rainy seasons.

