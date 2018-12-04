Court orders deportation of Ghanaian, Congolese for illegal entry and overstay in Malawi

A Magistrate court in Mwanza has ordered an immediate deportation of a Ghanaian and Congolese for illegal entry into Malawi and overstay in the country.

Immigration Department spokesperson for Mwanza border Pascal Zulu said the Ghanaian was illegally staying in country and lied to people that he was a pastor in Chilobwe, Blantyre.

“We discovered that he was not even a pastor, he might have been something doing different, probably criminal,”said Zulu.

Zulu said the Congolese was claiming he was Malawian and was using a fake name of Bande with fake papers.

“We are looking for the Malawians who aided these illegal immigrants to stay in Malawi, we will get them,” said Zulu.

Malawi is flooded with immigrants from the Sadc region as well as Nigeria, Ethiopia and Somalia among many countries apart from asylum seekers from Burundi and Rwanda who have successfully integrated in the society and most of them have set up hawkers and small shops in townships

