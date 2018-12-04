MEC tells parties to hold primaries, no extension of nomination papers

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will not extend time for the receipt of nomination papers from eligible candidates and warned political parties to hold primaries polls on time.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the electoral body will not extend the time for receiving the nomination papers, saying political parties should instead identify their candidates on time to be in tune with electoral calendar for May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“Political parties should intensify their efforts of identifying cabddatesbecause the Malawi Electoral Commission will not extend time for receiving the nomination papers,” said Mwafulirwa.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is remaining with a few constituencies for the holding of primary elections, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is in the process of holding the primary polls.

United Transformation Movement, Peoples Party and United Democratic Front are yet to hold the primary polls.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima said his newly registered party will start the exercise of primary elections soon after its December 17 convention.

