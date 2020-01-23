Court quashes warrant which led to arrest of Mpinganjira: ACB says ‘strange legal practice’
A Magistrate Court in Zomba on Wednesday late night quashed an arrest warrant obtained by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Lilongwe Magistrate Court against prominent businessman Thomson Mpinganjira, owner of FDH Bank over allegations he tried to bribe judges hearing a legal challenge to the re-election of President Peter Mutharika.
Mpinganjira, through his lawyer Frank Mbeta sought a court order quashing the warrant of arrest and the court ruled the warrant was void but does not specify the reason for the decision.
ACB head Reyneck Matemba expressed shock with the way bureau’s warrant of arrest has been rendered void by mid night court session, saying it is legally disgusting.
Matemba said he was “speechless” with what he called a very strange legal practice for a court to cancel a warrant of arrest issued by another court and also order release of a suspect in police custody when ACB as a law enforcing agency was acting on a serious complaint.
The court order bears no name of a Magistrate but it is signed and was obtained by lawyers from Mbeta’s legal firm Ritz Law Firm.
“This is legally disgusting. Abuse of court process and it exposes how rotten the judiciary is,” said Matemba.
He said at around 12:05 midnight he was phone by Chipliro Mpinganjira , a deputy minister of defence and one of the lawyers representing the banker. Around the same time the acting Inspector General of police Duncan Mwapasa also phoned about the order which served on police .
Mpinganjira was expected to appear before the court Thursday morning to take plea and be charged following his arrest on Wednesday.
He is a key suspect in the investigations into claims by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda that bribes had been offered to the five judges presiding over the case.
In an interview with Nyasa Times, social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali said the release of Mpinganjira on bail will be received with mixed reaction by the members of the public who expected him to spend sometime in police cell especially considering a background where opposition leaders or critics of government have spent at least a night in policy custody.
“While Mpinganjira has a right to bail, the timing and his connections to the ruling party will raise suspicion by the public that perhaps the whole arrest of Mpinganjira was a well crafted tactic between ACB and some judicial officials to cool down the public pressure that something was being down when in actual fact it was just window dressing,’’ said Munthali.
“The midnight court bail would also reflect badly on the integrity of the judiciary especially when the timing of such a bail was granted and the sensitivity of the allegations. Already ACB director has not minced words against the judiciary on the matter.
“But then looking at the broader picture whether bail or no bail the very fact that the name of one of the two suspects has been disclosed and that such an individual is closely linked to the ruling party it would reflect badly on one of the accussed parties in the election case,” said Munthali.
The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the election challenge sometime between January 27 and February 3, its spokeswoman Agnes Patemba.
Where’s Malawi heading to
Don’t fool us Malawians, this clearly shows that it was a well planned move by the so-called graft watchdogs and their colleagues the judiciary. This speaks volumes of how the verdict will favour who. God forbid. We want people like John Chilembwe, Chakufwa Chihana, DU Chisiza, Mc William Lunguzi, Bingu and Hastings Kamuzu Banda. Liberate the rotten Nyasaland.
Am finding it difficult to understand, is this bail or cancelling the whole process including prosecution?
Judge Kenyatta recently sustained a the right to demonstrate order around 5 am and we were all happy.. Now the same court favours somebody we all wished to remain in jail. The heavens have fallen..Its a strange legal practice..We know a court can sit at any time and place..Munthali is being contempt of court process.
This is a jail break, let’s help ACB bring the criminal back to jail, this time with no bail. All papers used are fake, zomba magistrate fake with no name. The seal acquired illegally. Arrest these mafias. Let’s expose them all plus the lawyer’s involved.
Could the judge who did not sign be called Ghost judge? I know in Malawi there are too many ghosts. Some ghosts even approved the election results on behalf of the electoral commissioners.
If you agree with me that this is a ghost judge, imagine what could have happened if Suleman had brought the matter of the ghost approver of the electoral results to a ghost judge……kkkkkkkkkkk. Nkhani bwenzi itaha kale. Zamizimu zonse za pa malawi
It is tough for average Malawians. I hope the Judges handling the elections case will make a determination to end this impunity that has even weaken the judiciary. Judges please free yourselves with a landmark ruling that will set standards on how parties govern this country
Mid night court reminds me of the mid night six…..DPP woyeeee. Imagine the Magistrate did not sign, Deputy Minister Called etc… what does this speak of our governance system?
Kodi oba mbuzi angapeze bail at mid night? Ndalama ikalankhula chilungamo chimathawa. Ndaonera mlandu wa mpinganjira
court order yotenga pakati pa usiku?
we are dealing with forces of darkness