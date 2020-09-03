Court rebuffs Chimulirenji: Judge Kenyatta slaps him with costs

The High Court in Lilongwe has thrown away an application by former Ntcheu North East legislator Everton Chimulirenji seeking an injunction against restraining businessperson Matias Bonongwe from seizing some of this property.

According to court records, Chimulirenji owes Bonongwe K100 million for a flopped deal to supply maize to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc), which was allegedly facilitated by Chimulirenji when he was minister of Disaster Management Affairs before the deal was later cancelled.

This prompted Bonongwe to organise debt collectors who visited Chimulirenji’s residence to grab his property.

Chimulirenji, who between May 2019 and February 2020 served as the country’s vice-president before the cort nullified the May 21 presidential election, also asked court to stop Bonongwe from making any statements that may damage Chimulirenji’s reputation.

Passing his judgement on the case, High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed the application of the injunction and went further to slap Chimulirenji with costs of the case.

Chimulirenji has been denying owing Bonongwe anyway money.

Bonongwe’s lawyer Chris Kam’mayani said Chimulirenji’s camp initially indicated that the issue would be settled out of court.

