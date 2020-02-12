Court refuses to suspend enforcement of Malawi fresh elections judgement
The Constitution Court has refused to grant Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika any suspension of enforcement of the judgement nullifying last year’s presidential election.
On MEC’s argument about the cost of conducting fresh elections peeged at K48 billion as basis for staying the Concourt ruling, the judges dismissed this, saying if there will be any costs to be incurred and losses made it will be squarely on Malawians.
In its ruling, the Court said MEC’s argument that they need more time to conduct activities such as voter civic education doesn’t stand as it is “luxury of time” and is dismissed.
” A successful litigant must not be restrained from reaping the fruits of his labour.If the party is seeking a stay order it must show the court that such a stay is necessary by showing the court its evidence. In this case it is up to the Respondents to demonstrate what injustice will be occasioned to not grant the stay order. The case before us has a public interest nature as opposed to private law,” said Judge Dingiswayo Madise on behalf of the panel of five judges.
Lawyer for Saulos Chilima , Khumbo Soko says he is happy with the ruling.
On the other hand, lawyer for Mutharika, former Attorney General Charles ChidongondoMhango says he has accepted the ruling “we tried and did our best”,
Mhango said he welcomed the ruling as his comment but will give a report to his client on what to do next.
“[President Mutharika] First respondent’s application is dismissed entirely,” ruled the court.
“The application by second respondent (Malawi Electoral Commission) is dismissed in its entirely.”
Constitutional Court found that the electoral body incompetently managed the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, especially in the management of the presidential election results.
The ruling established that the 2019 voting process had been marred by serious irregularities.
Electoral Commission had also failed to address complaints before announcing results. Tally sheets lacked monitor signatures and several accepted tally sheets that had been corrected using Tipp-Ex.
The court annulled the election and called for fresh elections within 150 days from February 3 2020, a judgement which the electoral body is appealing at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The same biased judges cannot give a different judgement because they have an agenda to usher in their friends and relatives into power. It is the country that will have wasted the money if the judgement is quashed. That money could have been put to a good use. Besides, they are fermenting an intense tribal conflict which will end up consuming them.
Mmmm once beaten twice shy!!
Koka koka, abale Malawi kukoma.
Sad development MEC and APM should not expect anything positive coming from this court because it seems all the judges have made their mind. It will be worse even at supreme court because most of the judges at the supreme court are from the north and this will be their chance to get even with APM. Instead of wasting time with these useless court battles APM should go flat out to campaign and this time should pick Atupele as running mate and once elected leave the mantle to Atupele to run the 5 years while he constructively retire. If anything… Read more »
The people are double distilled idiots of deepest dye. They expected the same court that made a ruling to offer a different ruling and even more after insulting those who made the ruling. And they still believe the supreme court will come up with a different verdict as well. SHAME
Kkkkkkk kodi gulu la MEC ndi DPP mkuti m’mutu mwawo zikuyenda ?? I need to be lectured otherwise these guys need scrutiny of their skull or medulla.
This is a miscarriage of justice. If the Supreme Court arrives at another decision, then what? I would mean that the July 2020 elections would be quashed. I see tribalism and hatred of DPP as the motive for rejecting the plea to suspend the order until the Supreme Court has taken a decision. Atumbuka have taken over through the judiciary.
Lets go, lets go, new Malawi!!!
Much Respect for the judges
Kodi mwati bwa?
Bwana ‘Nanchidwe’…Namatodes kkkkkkkk
Madise ku khoma pa liwombo kuti pasapumenso
God is working for Malawi and her citizens……….