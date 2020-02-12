Court refuses to suspend enforcement of Malawi fresh elections judgement

February 12, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

The Constitution Court has refused to grant Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika any suspension of enforcement of the judgement nullifying last year’s presidential election.

On MEC’s argument about the cost of conducting fresh elections peeged at K48 billion as basis for staying the Concourt ruling, the judges  dismissed this,  saying if there will be any costs to be incurred and losses made it will be squarely on Malawians.

In its ruling, the Court said MEC’s argument that they need more time to conduct activities such as voter civic education doesn’t stand  as it is “luxury of time” and is dismissed.

” A successful litigant must not be restrained from reaping the fruits of his labour.If the party is seeking a stay order  it must show the court that such a stay is necessary by showing the court its evidence. In this case it is up to the Respondents to demonstrate what injustice will be occasioned to not grant the stay order. The case before us has a public interest nature as opposed to private law,”  said Judge Dingiswayo Madise on behalf of the panel of five judges.

Lawyer for Saulos Chilima , Khumbo Soko says he is happy with the ruling.

On the other hand, lawyer for Mutharika, former Attorney General Charles  ChidongondoMhango says he has accepted the ruling “we tried and did our best”,

Mhango said he welcomed the ruling as his comment but will give a report to his client on what to do next.

“[President Mutharika] First respondent’s application is dismissed entirely,” ruled the court.

“The application by second respondent (Malawi Electoral Commission) is dismissed in its entirely.”

Constitutional Court found that the electoral body incompetently managed the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, especially in the management of the presidential election results.

The ruling established that the 2019 voting process had been marred by serious irregularities.

Electoral Commission had also failed to address complaints before announcing results. Tally sheets lacked monitor signatures and several accepted tally sheets that had been corrected using Tipp-Ex.

The court annulled the election and called for fresh elections within 150 days from February 3 2020, a judgement which the electoral body  is appealing at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

YAYO
Guest
YAYO

The same biased judges cannot give a different judgement because they have an agenda to usher in their friends and relatives into power. It is the country that will have wasted the money if the judgement is quashed. That money could have been put to a good use. Besides, they are fermenting an intense tribal conflict which will end up consuming them.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Brute
Guest
Brute

Mmmm once beaten twice shy!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Koka koka, abale Malawi kukoma.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
tung'ande
Guest
tung'ande

Sad development MEC and APM should not expect anything positive coming from this court because it seems all the judges have made their mind. It will be worse even at supreme court because most of the judges at the supreme court are from the north and this will be their chance to get even with APM. Instead of wasting time with these useless court battles APM should go flat out to campaign and this time should pick Atupele as running mate and once elected leave the mantle to Atupele to run the 5 years while he constructively retire. If anything… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

The people are double distilled idiots of deepest dye. They expected the same court that made a ruling to offer a different ruling and even more after insulting those who made the ruling. And they still believe the supreme court will come up with a different verdict as well. SHAME

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Kkkkkkk kodi gulu la MEC ndi DPP mkuti m'mutu mwawo zikuyenda ?? I need to be lectured otherwise these guys need scrutiny of their skull or medulla.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Renaisance man (Dr Eng)
Guest
Renaisance man (Dr Eng)

This is a miscarriage of justice. If the Supreme Court arrives at another decision, then what? I would mean that the July 2020 elections would be quashed. I see tribalism and hatred of DPP as the motive for rejecting the plea to suspend the order until the Supreme Court has taken a decision. Atumbuka have taken over through the judiciary.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
#Better MW
Guest
#Better MW

Lets go, lets go, new Malawi!!!
Much Respect for the judges

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

Kodi mwati bwa?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

Bwana 'Nanchidwe'…Namatodes kkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Andonia
Guest
Andonia

Madise ku khoma pa liwombo kuti pasapumenso

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

God is working for Malawi and her citizens……….

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago