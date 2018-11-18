Court rejects bail plea of cop in sex assualt case

The Mchinji Senior Resident Magistrate Court Friday has denied granting bail to a police officer who is answering charges of defiling and impregnating a 13-year old girl.

It is reported that the suspect Seargent Gregory Chikuni aged 32 who until his arrest was working at Namizana Police Unit in Mchinji district has been in a love affair with the minor since early 2017 until August this year.

Some weeks ago the minor, whose name is withheld told the same court that the man has beensleeping with her for several times.

The accused has been denying having sexual affair with the girl until on Friday when he confessed beforesenior resident magistrate court of having indeed been in sexual relationship with the girl.

Chikuni also told the court that he is responsible for the pregnancy but he was quick to say he was not aware the girl is underage.

The accused who is on remand at Maula prison confessed before court that sometime back, he was planning to marry the girl to be his second wife but he was surprised to note that the matter was reported to police.

Mother to the child, name withheld, toldthe court that several times Chikuni has been providing monetary support to the girl and he assured them that he would continue supporting the her.

In her remarks, Senior Resident Magistrate,ShyleenYona said it was difficult to grant bail to the accused, saying that would affect the case.

Meanwhile, the case was further adjourned to Wednesday next week for judgment.

