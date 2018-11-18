RVG unsuccessful Malawi Afcon campaign: Final dream shuttered with loss to Comoros

Malawi senior national team 2-019 African Cup of Nations finals qualifying dream was completely shuttered on Saturday after going down 2-1 to Comoros Island away in a Group B qualifying match played at the Stade de Moron.

The Flames needed to win the game at all cost to keep their qualifying dream alive following Morocco’s 2-0 win over Cameroon on Friday.

Comoros took the lead inside the opening two minutes of the match.

They got a free kick on the edge of the box and Mohamad El Farado Ba with a brilliant shot beating Flames goalkeeper Charles Swini.

The home side was on top of its game with full support of the home crowd.

But Substitute Patrick Phiri who came in for Gastin Simkonda leveled the scores in the 65th minute before Comoros regained their lead two minutes later.

Following the result, Morocco are on top of Group B win 10 points from five games while Cameroon come second with eight points from the same number of games.

Comoros have moved to position three with five points.

Malawi’s last group match which will be a ceremonial match against Morocco will be played at Kamuzu Stadium in March next year.

U-23 win in Botswana

In Botswana, Malawi Under 23 national football team gave Malawians a relief and put smiles on faces of Malawians following a hard fought 2-1 victory over the Junior Zebras in a 2020 Under 23 Olympic Games qualifier played at Lobatse Sports Complex in Gaborone.

The junior Flames came from a goal down after the Zebras took the lead through Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Substitute Hassan Kajote leveled the scores midway into the second half before Gregory Nachipo scored the winning goal.

Malawi will host Botswana in a return leg at Kamuzu Stadium and the overall winner will face Zambia in the next round.

