Court releases Namata on bail: Acquitted of other Cashgate, still facing charges alongside Mphwiyo in K2.4bn

Maxwell Namata, who was acquitted by af the Supreme Court of Appeal, of other Cashgate related offenses, has been been granted bail by the High Court in Lilongwe as he was still being held in jail because he is also one of the 18 accused persons in K2.4 billion Cashgate case involving former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

Namata had his eight-year sentence for theft and money laundering quashed by Supreme Court .

But he applied for bail on a matter involving K2.4 billion which Director of Public Prosecutions, Mary Kachale, did not object but asked the court to impose tough bail conditions.

In her determination on the bail bid, High Court judge Esmie Chimborazo granted Namata bail on several conditions, among them payment of K500 -p- and two sureties worth K500 000.

Chombo also ordered that Namata to tie one property as part of bail bond and report once a month to Fiscal Police.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

Some of Namata’s relations, including his wife, were at the court to welcome him home after three years of imprisonment

