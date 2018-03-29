Zambian Sekeleti arrives in Malawi for praise and worship concert

March 29, 2018 Mpho Musowa -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Zambian gospel artist, Ephraim Sekeleti Mutalange has arrived in the country for a praise and worship concert.

Ephraim Sekeleti

He was spotted arriving at Kamuzu International Airport.

The famed singer will perform at Bingu International Convention Centre on Friday March 30, 2018.

Ephraim will be supported by The Great Angels choir and Mighty POV.

The show will start at 8 o’clock in the evening and will also see the return of the Joshua Generations.

Tickets are pegged at Mk10000, Mk20000 and Mk40000.

Selling points are: BICC business centre, Area 18 Puma filling station, Total Steers City centre and Cheza Cafe in Game Complex

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Zambian Sekeleti arrives in Malawi for praise and worship concert"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

Too expensive for a gospel choir.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 20 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes