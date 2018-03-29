Nomads invade Dowa to play Masters, Civil: Pre-season friendlies

Champions Be Forward Wanderers will invade Dowa District this weekend as they continue to fine tune ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League season expected to kick-Off on the 14th April 2018.

Confirming the trip to Dowa was Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira who said the team will play two matches against Super League teams.

On Saturday, the Nomads will line up against Masters Security,while on Sunday they will take on Civil Sporting Club.All games to be played at Answer Academy Football Ground from 2:30pm.

Madeira said the two matches will help his side to rectify some of the problems which they encountered in their previous friendly matches in Lilongwe and Dedza.

Last week,the Nomads drew 1-1 against Mitundu Select before drawing 0-0 24 hours later against Dedza Young Soccer.

Madeira attributed the poor form to lack of fire power upfront.

“The two friendly matches against Masters and Civil will give us time to rectify some of the problems that we encountered last week,especially upfront where we lacked fire power,”said Madeira.

Madeira also said the two matches will help them to prepare for the FAM Charity Shield slated for next week in Lilongwe.

The Nomads were on Wednesday paired against Silver Striker, while in another match it will be Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks.

