Ex-miners cry foul over failure to get Teba pension funds

Some ex-miners who worked in South African mines some 30 years ago are reacting with shock and disbelief that the South African government has left them out in the much awaited Teba pension money.

“I am in shock, I am very angry. I feel frustrated, I cannot believe this, there is some corruption in this,” said Mzimba based Oswald Nyirenda.

He said he has proof he was on contributory pension scheme and cannot understand why the South African government has left him out, opting to pay only 12 ex-miners, out of the 5, 000 who filled forms to get

the forms.

Morton Singini from Rumphi said there should be a thorough investigation of the whole issue, describing the whole process as a sham.

“We worked very hard in South African mines, we were on contributory pension scheme, they are just tricking us so that they should get the money instead,” said the worried Singini.

He said his family and him have been devastated since hearing the news in the local media.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said only 12 ex-miners who worked in South African mines nearly 30 years ago under Teba will finally get their pension money.

Kasaila said the 12 names have come after a rigorous screening, saying the South African Financial Services Board, which looks after unclaimed funds, wanted only those ex-miners who were on contributory pension scheme.

He said there are 53, 000 ex-miners in the country, out of which 13, 000 were told to fill forms to access the pension money but only 5, 000 filled the forms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :