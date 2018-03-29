Corruption case of DPP’s Mzomera drags on: Head teacher testifies against MP

March 29, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

A  senior resident magistrate court in Mzuzu has adjourned to April 24 a corruption case involving flamboyant but outspoken Mzimba Hora MP Mzomera Ngwira.

Mzomera Ngwira: Faces graft charges

The legislator is accused of abusing millions of public money and corruptly get some which were meant for development projects, including construction of school structures in his area.

The case dates back to 2012 and so far, four witnesses, out of the six the Anti-Corruption Bureau lined up to testify in the court, have done so.

Taking his oath on Wednesday, Henry Kumwenda, a head teacher at one of the primary schools in Mzimba Hora, told the court how Ngwira allegedly told him and some school committee teachers to sign for a withdrawal slip but pocketed all the money after the money was withdrawn.

“This was money meant for a school structure, it was public money but he took all the money,” said the head teacher.

Another government official who testified against Ngwira on Wednesday was primary education advisor, Tobias Nyasulu.

He alleged some development projects were not finished on time due to Ngwira who abused the public money meant for development projects in his constituency.

Ngwira, looking cool but listening attentively, did not speak in the court.

He was accompanied in the court by scores of his supporters, some clad in party colours.

Senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu said he adjourned the case to give more time to the ACB to bring more state witnesses.

Ngwira will not be eligible to run for another parliamentary term if he is convicted.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Corruption case of DPP’s Mzomera drags on: Head teacher testifies against MP"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Central
Guest
Central

Kamaoneka aka kuti ndi ka mbavaaaaaaaaaaaa heavy! Kamayesa kulowa dpp ndiye chikhale chishango, waupondaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa wa ku maula basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes 25 seconds ago
Big Man Wamkulu
Guest
Big Man Wamkulu

Yolilitsa sichedwa kung`ambika. Watichitsa manyazi atumbuka, you were supposed to be a mlomwe who are good at thieving.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
DINKY
Guest
DINKY

abusa amuthumba kuchititsa manyazi dzina la yehova bambo ngwira kuyambila lero pa 29th march 2018 sinu m,busa ayi panopo ndinu m,busa wa n,gombe mudzikalisha ng,ombe zautumikizi zakulakani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 9 minutes ago
National Front for Protection of the Poor
Guest
National Front for Protection of the Poor
When Mzomera saw this law suit coming he quickly sought refugee in DPP where he knew corruption is nurtured. His only defence is that it is politically motivated. He made promises to DPP on how he would erase MCP, promote DPP in the north in exchange of protection from this case. This is Mzomera’s calculation. Those reading him should also remember he was also involved in maize scam ie exporting maize to TZ when there was a ban. He got away with it and he hopes he will escape again this time. We, the Front of the Poor are watching… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 44 minutes ago
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

On him.Kamunthu kamandibowa aka.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 39 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes