Corruption case of DPP’s Mzomera drags on: Head teacher testifies against MP

A senior resident magistrate court in Mzuzu has adjourned to April 24 a corruption case involving flamboyant but outspoken Mzimba Hora MP Mzomera Ngwira.

The legislator is accused of abusing millions of public money and corruptly get some which were meant for development projects, including construction of school structures in his area.

The case dates back to 2012 and so far, four witnesses, out of the six the Anti-Corruption Bureau lined up to testify in the court, have done so.

Taking his oath on Wednesday, Henry Kumwenda, a head teacher at one of the primary schools in Mzimba Hora, told the court how Ngwira allegedly told him and some school committee teachers to sign for a withdrawal slip but pocketed all the money after the money was withdrawn.

“This was money meant for a school structure, it was public money but he took all the money,” said the head teacher.

Another government official who testified against Ngwira on Wednesday was primary education advisor, Tobias Nyasulu.

He alleged some development projects were not finished on time due to Ngwira who abused the public money meant for development projects in his constituency.

Ngwira, looking cool but listening attentively, did not speak in the court.

He was accompanied in the court by scores of his supporters, some clad in party colours.

Senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu said he adjourned the case to give more time to the ACB to bring more state witnesses.

Ngwira will not be eligible to run for another parliamentary term if he is convicted.

