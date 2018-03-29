Seba foods re-brand chain of its prodcuts that include Golden Goodness Soya Pieces

One of the country’s food producers, Seba foods, which is a subsidiary of Vamara Group has re-branded and re-launched a chain of some of its products mainly Golden Goodness Soya pieces.

The re-launching ceremony took place on Friday in Blantyre, and Vamara Group Brand Manager, Bongisipho Manqele told reporters that Golden Goodness Soya pieces has an additional flavours.

“Golden Goodness Soya Mince is a delicious blend of the finest food ingredients and flavours, resulting in a tasty, highly nutritious food enjoyed by millions of African consumers of all backgrounds. It is also easy to prepare as it lends itself to a great variety of recipes, simple or exotic,” she said.

She went on to state that “Made out of textured vegetable protein. A versatile food, soya mince can be used in any recipe that calls for ground beef or any other type of ground meat, making the dish suitable for vegetarians or vegans and reducing the fat and calories of traditional dishes.”

Quizzed on why the re-launch, she said they want to modernize both the products and its packaging. She added that they also want their customers to find their packaging easily.

Customers have responded positively to the sampling of Golden Goodness soya pieces

