FA Malawi Charity Shield proceeds to benefit Ekwendeni school

The 2018 FAM Charity Shield will be played on the 7th and 8th April at Bingu National Stadium; the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced.

The tourney has been shifted from March 31st to pave way for the CAF Under 20 2019 Africa Cup of Nations first leg qualifier between Malawi and Swaziland at the same venue.

In a Press Statement signed by FAM Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Cliff Matola, the Malawi FA argues that both the international match and the Charity Shield are being organized by FAM and both need thorough preparations and attention to detail to avoid room for error.

“It would have been a financial burden to our very football fans and supporters to pay for all the three games in a row. So the shift is also to give a breather to all stakeholders to prepare thoroughly,” reads the statement in part.

The Charity Shield will involve Blantyre giants, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets as well as Capital City giants, Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks.

At the draw, Lilongwe based teams were put in one pot and drawn against Blantyre based teams and the first team to be picked was at home and would play the very first match.

The results of the draw were that Fisd Challenge Cup holders, Kamuzu Barracks will play first against Carlsberg Cup holders, Nyasa Big Bullets from 12:30 pm on Saturday, 7th April.

The second match of the day will involve Airtel Top 8 winners, Silver Strikers and TNM Super League champions, Be Forward Wanderers from 3:00 pm.

Then on Sunday, loser of the first Saturday match will play loser of Saturday match 2 in the third place play offs from 12:30 pm while the Saturday winners will clash in the final from 3:00 pm to decide the champion.

At the tournament, Matola says the nation will benefit as football fans and supporters will donate blood and this exercise will be handled by the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS).

Some of the proceeds from gate collections at the tournament will go to Ekwendeni School for the Blind in Mzimba District.

Open and covered stands tickets are going at K1, 500.00 advance and K2, 000.00 at the gates per match day.

VIP stands tickets are at K5, 000.00 advance and K7, 500.00 at the gates per match day.

Then there is the Corporate Seat Box for ten people, which is at K80, 000.00 and K100, 000.00 per match day.

