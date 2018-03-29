Music returns to Motel Paradise: Entertainers with Ma Blacks Kuyimba 11 album pre-launch

Live music performances will on this Friday return to Blantyre’s entertainment home, Motel Paradise with The Black Missionaries Kuimba 11 album and Zomba bases Coolpro Entertainment Center pre-launch.

The show, which will be the first one this year at the venue has been organized by the Entertainers Promotions. And it has been sponsored by Pa Sikwese Chilomoni and Pa Kamba.

Entertainers Promotion Manager Tonderai Jai Banda said the show will not only give fans a complete package of entertainment but also an improved sound quality and stage.

“As our first event in the year, we thought of starting with Paradise Motel which is not only the home of entertainment in Blantyre but also the home of the Entertainers Promotions.

” This is a different show because it is a pre-launch of two big developments, the launch of the Black Missionaries Kuimba 11 album and the launch of the 5000 capacity Coolpro Entertainment Center in Zomba,” said Tonderai adding that the show will be different from the past ones.

He added, “Its been a long time since we have been there and we expect nothing but fireworks.”

Anthony Makondetsa, Police Orchestra, Police Queen and Andy Kananga will be among those to perform.

People will have to pay K2000 at the door per person.

After a two-year hiatus, Malawi’s celebrated reggae outfit, the Black missionaries Band, will release kuimba 11 album early next year.

The group’s band leader, Anjiru Fumulani, said they decided to give themselves ample time to prepare the ground to produce good material for their fans to appreciate it.

“Music is not [about] releasing an album every year; it is about producing good material that will leave a legacy and that is why we are giving ourselves enough time so that the messages in the [new] songs should remain relevant for years to come,” Fumulani said

Coolpro Entertainment Manager Duffy Chikakuda, will be launched on April 28 with a Reggae Festival.

Chikakuda said Coolpro entertainment is a new spot which will give a new dimension in terms of entertainment to the people of Zomba and surrounding areas.

“Zomba has been famous for entertainment but most people couldn’t afford to travel long distances just to watch their favourite artists perform. This centre is at the heart of zomba and liwonde giving the opportunity to those who can travel by kabaza, minbus to come to the shows to get entertained,” said Chakakuda.

He also added that the passion to develop the center came about because he wanted to give tbe people of zomba some options when it comes to entertainment.

