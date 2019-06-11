Court releases newly-elected MCP legislator Alfred Jiya
Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered the release of newly n elected Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, Alfred Jiya, who was being held on remand at Prison for allegedly committing offences in connection with the recent demonstrations against May 21 presidential election results.
First Grade Magistrate Viva Nyimba threw out State Prosecutors application of continuous holding of Jiya, releasing him on a K10 000 bail bond.
Nyimba ordered that Jiya and the others should be freed because the State is not ready with the case.
“Had it been the Police were ready with the case, it could have started today,” he said.
Nyimba pointed out that Malawi constitution guarantees citizens with freedom of demonstrations according to Section 38.
He said no one has such an authority to bar Malawians from demonstrations not even the District Commissioner.
Nyimba said Police and the DC are just informed on the intention to hold demonstrations.
Jiya and 18 other MCP supporters are answering charges ranging from malicious damage to proposing violence.
The suspects are being accused of making statements intending to damage or destroy government property while the second count accuses Jiya and five others of wilfully and unlawfully damaging entrance security glasses of Reserve Bank of Malawi offices.
The supporters were arrested on June 6 2019 during demonstrations in protest against electoral results after Malawi Electoral Commission declared President Peter Mutharika the winner of the presidential race.
Why did Kamuzu build MCP headquarters very close to Reserve Bank of Malawi Headquarters?
Look now, uneducated savages trying to break into the Central Bank. Unheard of world wide except in Malawi
Kudos Nyimba for being professional and ethical! Sincerely this was why MCP President, Dr L. Chakwera said and I quote “the Judiciary is fair and independent, unlike the Malawi Electoral Commission.” Malawi Police Service, DCs and CEO for BCC mukanakhala akumva and professionals mukanaphunzilapo zambiri from what Bwana Nyimba has told the Malawi police at !! Koma, iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ma cadet okhaokha…………………………………………!! Mrs “Tippex Madando” mwamumva Principal Resident Magistrate Nyimba? He has openly shown that he is fair and independent? Zachisoni kumamva kuti the Principal Resident Magistrate is in the lower courts pamene ena ngati Mai “Madando” ndi amene ali ku… Read more »
Malawi now going back to dictatorship. Too bad.