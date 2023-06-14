Court removes injunction on Salima Sugar board, reinstates newly appointed chair

The High Court has removed an injunction obtained by former Salima Sugar board chairperson stopping the newly appointed board from operating.

Justice Charlotte Wezi Malonda has removed the injunction obtained by Sheriesh Bitgiri, meaning Greenbelt Authority should now take over the running of the affairs of the company.

Recently, the Green Belt Authority (GBA) took over its mandate of overseeing the operations of the Salima Sugar Company as per agreement.

This followed the revisiting of shareholding with GBA having 49 percent shares and Salima Sugar Company having 51 percent shares.

This didn’t sit well with the former Chairperson Bitgiri who sought a court injunction.

Malonda said the court arrived at its decision after the applicant failed to show that there are sufficient reasons to continue the injunction.

This therefore means Wester Kosamu is back as the Executive Chairperson for Salima Sugar.

