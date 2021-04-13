Court removes Mtima Gondwe as Chikulamayembe chief

A court in Mzuzu has ordered the removal of Mtima Gondwe as paramount chief Chikulamayembe.

Delivering his ruling on the matter, Judge Thomson Ligowe, described the appointment of Gondwe as a breach of procedures and was therefore, unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to the judgment, Gondwe will remain in acting capacity while awaiting the country’s President to appoint another Paramount Chief for the Tumbukas.

Reacting to the judgement, the complainant, Joseph Bongololo Gondwe said the judgement will unify the people and has called upon the Tumbukas to continue living in peace.

