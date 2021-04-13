Lawyer Gondwe brands 2 State witnesses ‘waste of time’: Chisale’s certificate case ruling on May 5

A court in Lilongwe has set May 5 to rule on whether former presidential bodyguard has a case or not in the junior certificate theft case.

This was after state on Monday concluded its case against Chisale who is answering charges of certificate faking and forgery.

On Monday, the State paraded its two witnesses making them seven in total.

One of the witnesses the state paraded was Brigadier General Thomas Chaona who told the court that he is currently serving as Chief of Military Veterans Affairs at the Ministry of Defense.

Brigadier Chaona who was the recruitment officer during the 1996 Malawi Defense Force exercise also told the court that the initials that were used during the recruitment exercise differed from the real names of Norman Chisale.

Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa later set May 5 as the date the court will rule on whether Chisale has a case to answer or not.

Defense Lawyer Chancy Gondwe described the two witnesses the state paraded on Monday as ‘a waste of time.’

He said the witnesses had no evidence.

Meanwhile State Prosecutor Pirirani Masanjala has however said the court will determine if there is a case or not.

