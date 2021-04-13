Parliament’s PAC meets Ombudsman over Covid funds abuse

April 13, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday met Ombudsman Martha Chizuma at the start of an inquiry into the  alleged mismanagement of K6.2 billion meant for the fight against Covid-19.

Chizuma made a presentation on how Covid funds were mismanaged.

The committee engaged Chizuma to get more on what she found in her report dubbed “Misplaced Priorities.”

Shadreck Namalomba,  Chairperson of the committee , said the members thought of meeting the Ombudsman before summoning the involved individuals.

Chizuma made a presentation on how Covid funds were mismanaged.

She said her report directed that government should be making public Covid-19 expenditure reports once every fortnight through media houses.

The Ombudman said this was about government allocated funds, donor funds and all other funds made available for Covid-19 fight.

She has however told the committee that government has not  complied to this directive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera informed K6.2bn Covid-19 money abuse report complete, calls for release

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered auditing institutions to immediately release the K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds abuse report. The call comes...

Close