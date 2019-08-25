Court reserves ruling on whether to accept MEC’s late submission of Malawi electoral audit report

The Constitutional Court has now received an application by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to submit to the court a report by external auditors it has hired to validate the results of the elections.

This was disclosed by , Justice Healey Potani on behalf of the panel of five judges hearing the on going election case,

Potani said the court has reserved its ruling, for a later date, on whether to accept the report.

MEC was on July 25 found in breach of court order after it failed to submit the audit to court as requested by first petitioner UTM party leader Saulos Chilima and second petitioner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s lawyers.

Later, the commission told the media that the failure to submit the report was because the commission was still waiting for the auditing firm, BDO Jordan, a firm commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to respond to some questions the commission had on the contents of the report.

The auditor’s report on the processing and transmission of results for the May 21 2019 polls shows that the electoral body had more results-related challenges than they admitted, which needed to be addressed before announcing winners.

For example, the report says there were 273 forms affected by the controversial correction material, Tippex, 65 forms were manually amended, 45 had missing signatures, while 66 forms did not have political parties’ signatures.

According to the report, some Form 66 sheets were unclear; other forms used were not original and even more were excessively Tippexed by presiding officers (POs).

There was suspected manipulation of results forms, and the MEC information, communication and technology (ICT) people, in some instances, scanned the wrong copies of Form 66 and captured wrong data, according to the report.

After meeting for 11 days, the court has now gone on recess and will resume sitting on September 3.

Chilima and his key witness are the only individuals who have testified in a case.

