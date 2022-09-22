Court reserves to October ruling on filling station

The High Court in Lilongwe has reserved to October its ruling on the sale of Gam filling station which was seized by sheriffs.

In the case, the initial owner of the filling station located in Lilongwe, Gerson Mkweza, has applied for disclosure of documents and removal of Realsim Company from the case.

Lawyer representing Mkweza, Jimion Nyanda argues that the procedure executed was irregular and was initiated prematurely.

Another application that will further be considered will be on setting aside of execution processes relating to the sale of Gam filling station.

The filling station was seized by sheriffs at a time Gam investments and Fuels Limited failed to settle K747 million legal fees.

This follows a misunderstanding it had with Masters Boreholes Drilling Company.

Registrar of the High Court, Anthony Kapaswiche is expected to pronounce his ruling on the first two applications on 3 October.

