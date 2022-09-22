UTM fallout: Chilima deserted media team disbands

There is trouble in the UTM as some trusted lieutenants and cronies have revolted against the party President Saulos Chilima over some unfulfilled financial promises.

Leading the fallout are leading members of UTM and media team who are fuming over the unpaid allowances. This comes hours after news broke out that spouse of the Vice President Madam Mary Chilima will blow an estimated K311 million of tax payers money to finance her medical expenses and allowances in South Africa.

To understand how grave the fallout is, some of the disgruntled individuals are the ones who at their prime could jump at the command of their master (Chilima) without asking why but submitting by saying “how high i must jump”

Leading the revolt is John Cupson who wrote on his Facebook page that they have defended UTM’s mediocrity for a long time but not anymore.

He said: “Tools down. No need for UTM media! We have defended mediocrity for years now its time to make a stand. UTM leaders are selfish from the top.”

Another foot soldier within the ranks of UTM media team Aubi Fickson who has been an integral part of UTM brand visibility since UTM’s inception, declared that media team which they championed has been dissolved.

“Tools down. UTM media team dissolved. Chipani chosayamika ichi. Enough is enough,” said Jackson.

Another member Stain Malikebu who before this incident could go to any length defending his masters is also fed up with Chilima’s conduct, declaring that he cant take it anymore and he will not be defending the party leadership anymore.

He said: “Until further notice. Downing tools.”

The story of UTM media team cannot be complete without the name of Enock Henderson. Like his friends, Henderson has seen enough of UTM’s abuse of loyalty and he says its either they are paid or they will walk away

“Loyalty has to be serviced. Tools down,” he said.

The falling out in UTM is hardly surprising as it was expected. It was a matter of when as there have been stories of Chilima using people his own benefit.

