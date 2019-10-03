Court sends 4 to jail for Bata shoe shop break during protests
A court in Mzuzu has sentenced four men to six years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking and looting into a Bata Shoe company shop during the anti-Jane Ansah protests.
The Mzuzu magistrates’ court heard that the company lost K9.5 million in the process as the thugs masquerading as protestors looted the shop.
However, senior resident magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda acquitted the other two suspects.
Police arrested 11 people in connection with the breaking and looting of the shop in Mzuzu during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests.
The four convicts are Moses Zqala, 20, Rodgers Chavula, 24, Bernard Sibale, 22 and Aubrey Mkandawire, 24 all from Mzimba except Sibale who comes from Rumphi.
Tiyenawoni amenewo. Anthu enawa ndi opusa akungotsatira zinthu zimene mutu weniweni wa nkhani sakuudziwa kumangoputsitsika kuti nkhani ndi yoti Jane Ansah atule pansi udindo pamene mutu wa nkhani siumenewo
Onani tsopano mukazunzika ku ndende pamene a Mtaombo amene akuyambisa ma DEMOwo ali pheee, akudyelera pamodzi ndi mabanja awo
Please mind your business, the people you following are minding their buinesss
Big Up our court.. Demos are Useless
Good work our state!
We are waiting for more arrests and sentencing for these scum bugs, disgruntled losers. After you have arrested these small fishes, finally arrest the chief loser and looter, Mtambo, that piece of low life.
I wonder nobody rushes to comment on this latest news.Ahhh All of them are thumbukaz kkkkk I see.SO 98 % OF THE COMMENTATORS ARE THUMBUKAS I SUPPOSE KKKK.APA MWANA WAKWITHU WATOREKA NAMAPOLISA KKK .WAKALENGE MUGHADI KWA VYILIKIN VIMPHONDE NACHIMOZA KKK.MUNYAWO YURA WAKAKOMEKA KUKARONGA KKKK.BA MDF AWA NAWOOO AHHH!!