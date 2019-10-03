Sameer, Chimwendo thrown out of House: DPP lawmaker causes drama

Speaker of the Malawi National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on Thursday temporarily threw out Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South West, Sameer Suleman for misconduct and also ordered Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) out of the House for misconduct.

But there was total chaos when Suleman defied the Speaker’s order after she invoked Section 105 of the Standing Orders to remove him of out the House.

Suleman even defied the defied the Sergeant-at-Arms, forcing parliament to call for additional security to use force in evicting him.

This triggered total chaos in the House as heckling between the opposition and government members of Parliament (MPs) heightened, forcing Speaker to suspend the House.

Suleman has been ordered to return to the House after two-day suspension.

When the House resumed, DPP legislators demanded Speaker to MCP’s Chimwendo Banda to be removed from House following his similar misconduct on Wednesday and also using invoked Section 105 of the Standing Orders.

Speaker said when Chimwendo Banda was thrown out of the House on Wednesday, Standing Order 105 was not used, saying since he had voluntary on Thursday to leave voluntary, she ordered him to leave and also serve two days suspension.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi standing on a’ point of praise’ hailed Speaker for her objective discharging of her duties

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :