Court sends Mzuzu man to prison for 7 years for stealing motor vehicle from Chinese boss

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu has convicted and sentenced a man, 32, to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motor vehicle in the city.

Northern Region assistant police publicist, Martin Bwanali said Damiano Nyirenda stole a Toyota vehicle, registration number BU1806, worthy K5 million belonging to his employer Lyu Guozhu.

Bwanali explained that Nyirenda was working as a watchman at Lyu Guozhu’s compound in the city.

He said on the night of April 16 to 17, 2018, Nyirenda drove to Nkhorongo location in the city without the knowledge of his employer.

“The missing car was recovered after it got involved in an accident at Ekwendeni the following morning.

“The issue was reported to Ekwendeni Police Station and the driver was arrested and it was established that he had no driving license,” Bwanali said.

The court found Nyirenda guilty after the State paraded three witnesses who testified against him.

He was convicted of the charge of theft of motor vehicle which is contrary to section 282 (1) of the Penal Code.

In mitigation, Nyirenda asked for court’s leniency saying he acted subconsciously.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate, Peter Kandulu slapped Nyirenda with seven years IHL to serve as a lesson to would-be offenders.

Nyirenda hails from Wombwe Village in the area of Senior Chief Mpherembe in Mzimba District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :