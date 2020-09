The High Court in Zomba has sentenced Misonzi Chanthunya sto life imprisonment for the murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa.

Justice Ruth Chinangwa handed down the sentence.

Chanthunya has been given 2 years’ imprisonment for perjury and 2 years imprisonment for hindering of the burial of a dead person.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares