Court set to sentence Masambuka murderers on June 27

The High Court in Blantyre has set June 27, 2022 as the date for the sentencing of convicted Catholic Priest Father Thomas Muhosha and 11 others in the MacDonald Masambuka murder case.

They were convicted of killing Masambuka, a boy with albinism.

The court has set the date after hearing final submissions from both the State and the defence.

Speaking to the press, Father Muhosha said he is now reformed and has pleaded with the court to be lenient with him so that he can go and preach to people on repentance.

He said his four year stay on remand at Zomba Maximum Prison has made him to reform and that he was misled by a police officer.

He therefore asked for a maximum 10 year sentence.

Among those to be sentenced in connection with Masambuka’s murder apart from Father Muhosha include police officer Chikondi Chileka, the deceased’s biological brother Kassim Masambuka and Machinga District Hospital Clinical Officer, Lumbani Kamanga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!