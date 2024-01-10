Court slaps village head with 3 year jail term for burning fingers of her son

A court in Ntchisi has slapped a 54-year old woman with a three-year jail term for burning fingers of her son whom she accused of stealing K200.

Malomo First Grade Magistrate Court in Ntchisi has convicted and sentenced Group Village Head, Mary Kaferemu to three years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for burning fingers of her nine-year-old son.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Dalitso Ng’oma told the court that the accused committed the offense in January, 2024 after the victim had allegedly stolen K200.

“It is alleged that the boy stole K200 and this did not please the accused person,” said Ng’oma adding that out of anger, the accused grabbed the victim and burnt his fingers on a charcoal stove.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence of an act intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235(a) of the Penal Code.

She, however, asked for leniency saying she has children she looks after.

The State asked for a stiffer sentence to the accused despite being a first offender saying such cases are rampant in the district.

First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda agreed with the state and gave the accused a three-year custodial sentence to deter would be offenders

