Yao tribe divided as a rebel group registers new tribal organisation

Differences have emerged in the once united Yao tribe, under Chiwanja cha Yao, as a rebel group has registered a new tribal organization Yao Kingdom Foundation.

Leaders of Chiwanja Cha Ayao on Wednesday met with Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, pleading with him to have the rival Yao grouping deregistered.

The meeting took place at Mvalo’s office at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

Mvalo has assured officials from the Chiwanja Cha Ayao, a heritage of the Yao people, that government will take necessary steps to iron out differences that have arisen following registration of Yao Kingdom Foundation.

The Yao Kingdom Foundation is championing the establishment and installation of a ‘Yao King’ in the country.

Making his presentation at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, chairperson of the grouping Abdul Aziz Yassin, wondered how government registered an organisation which is interested to associate and align the Yao people to Islam.

“The symbols of this Foundation depict those associated with Islam, a claim he alleged was a threat, not only to the Yao people but also to government,” Yassin narrated.

Paramount Chief Kawinga, chipping in, said Chiwanja Cha Ayao would like to distance itself from any acts deemed contrary to rule of law carried out by this organisation in the name of Yao people.

The Registrar General Chikumbutso Namelo said his office registered the Yao Kingdom Foundation after thorough scrutiny of its objectives which never posed a threat to the country’s security.

The minister promised to summon the Yao Kingdom Foundation leadership to get their side of the story before mapping the way forward.

“If their objectives are in violation with their constitution and unlawful, the ministry has the powers to de-register it,” Mvalo said.

Chiwanja Cha Ayao was registered in 2015, with the current Chief Kawinga as its first Paramount.

