Court stops water project in Lake Malawi

March 17, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
The High Court in Blantyre has granted an injunction to three non governmental organisations stopping further work of a water project in Lake Malawi National Park at Nkhudzi Hill in Mangochi.
High court judge Justice Mandala Mambulasa granted an injunction the injunction on Wednesday.

Mandala Mambulasa swears in -pic by Lisa Kadango
This is a case where three non governmental organizations are challenging a decision by the Southern Region Water Board to implement the project in the World Heritage protected area on environmental protection grounds.
Lawyer for the NGOs, Paul Mzembe said allowing the project to proceed without following environmental protection procedures would lead to loss of World Heritage status of the UNESCO protected Lake Malawi National Park.
The claimants are Centre for Environmental Policy, National Youth Network on Climate Change and Movement for Environmental Action.

